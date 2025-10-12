TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 286,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 296,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price target on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.30.

TNR Gold Price Performance

TNR Gold Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

