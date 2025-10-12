US Bancorp DE Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,101 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,043,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Ross Stores by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,080,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $138,081,000 after acquiring an additional 700,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,392,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,944,000 after acquiring an additional 246,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

