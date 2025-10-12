JNBA Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Aeluma, Inc. $ALMU

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Insider Transactions at Aeluma

In other news, CEO Jonathan Klamkin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $2,827,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,479,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,886,652.30. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $611,196.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,569,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,553,801.44. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,139 in the last three months.

Get Aeluma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Aeluma Stock Down 2.7%

ALMU stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.67 million and a PE ratio of -66.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53. Aeluma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 64.79%.

Aeluma Profile

(Free Report)

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeluma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeluma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.