NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,400,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 1,772,904 shares.The stock last traded at $53.98 and had previously closed at $54.93.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.6411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1,360.0%.
Institutional Trading of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.
