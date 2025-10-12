NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,400,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 1,772,904 shares.The stock last traded at $53.98 and had previously closed at $54.93.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.6411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1,360.0%.

Institutional Trading of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

