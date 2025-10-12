Analyzing Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) & Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hengan International Group and Maison Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hengan International Group $3.15 billion 1.22 $319.73 million N/A N/A Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.13 $1.17 million ($0.04) -20.06

Risk and Volatility

Hengan International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions.

Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Solutions has a beta of 5.06, indicating that its stock price is 406% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hengan International Group and Maison Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Maison Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00

Maison Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 429.60%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Hengan International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hengan International Group and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A Maison Solutions -0.88% -2.83% -0.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hengan International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 80.5% of Maison Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Hengan International Group

(Get Free Report)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.