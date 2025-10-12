Wealth Advisory Team LLC Takes $10.12 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Wealth Advisory Team LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Wealth Advisory Team LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,336,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,511 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,121,000 after purchasing an additional 577,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.