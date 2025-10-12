7,438 Shares in Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 223,400.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $234,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

