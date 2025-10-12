Natural Investments LLC Buys 92 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 18,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Huber Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $356.78.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $282.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.50 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

