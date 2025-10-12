William Iggiagruk Hensley Sells 100,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) Director William Iggiagruk Hensley sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,638 shares in the company, valued at $278,846.82. This trade represents a 69.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

TMQ opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.36 million, a P/E ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 1.18. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,402,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Trilogy Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered Trilogy Metals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMQ

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.