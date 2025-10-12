PDS Planning Inc Buys 464 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,362 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

