Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 4,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 647,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,635,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $232.28 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

