OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $23.28 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $1,138,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 11.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

BMI opened at $172.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $256.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

