8,112 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DTM. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DTM opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

