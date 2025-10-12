Natural Investments LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in Wipro Limited $WIT

Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 62.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.00. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 409.9%. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

