Cardlytics, Inc. $CDLX Shares Bought by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.14% of Cardlytics worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cardlytics by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Cardlytics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 223,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 68,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $76,927.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 491,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,770.08. The trade was a 12.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,335 shares of company stock worth $204,204. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

