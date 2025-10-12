AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stock Holdings Lowered by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in AMETEK by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in AMETEK by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 221,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,071,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $179.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.92.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

