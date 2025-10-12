SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises 1.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 1.98% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 2.0%
iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91.
About iShares Morningstar Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
