Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.2222.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $981,216.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,177.14. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total transaction of $1,181,505.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,526.06. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,618 shares of company stock worth $7,587,997 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 51,455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $103,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,249,000 after acquiring an additional 415,103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,171,000 after acquiring an additional 141,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE R opened at $176.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $125.54 and a 52-week high of $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.30.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

