137,125 Shares in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 89.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 42,758 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 39.8% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.15 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

