Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Holdings Reduced by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after acquiring an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

UBER stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

