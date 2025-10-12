706 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Bought by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 25.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $606.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $619.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

