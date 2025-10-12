Orca Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5%

CVS opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

