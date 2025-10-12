Orca Investment Management LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

