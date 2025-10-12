Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $157,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 78.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 310.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $3,243,874. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.