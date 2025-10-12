Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells Off Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lockheed Martin stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $505.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.95. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.13.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

