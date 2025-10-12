Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 2,815 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,956,000 after buying an additional 95,731 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after buying an additional 134,736 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,915,000 after buying an additional 425,896 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

