Blue Trust Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $679.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $685.66 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $364.26 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $699.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.63. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

