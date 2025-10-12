6,078 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.85 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

