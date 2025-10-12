Cwm LLC Buys 1,423,045 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423,045 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 21.61% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $127,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.63 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

