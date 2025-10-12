Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492,252 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 2.77% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $73,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 156,545 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,926,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 183,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth about $532,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1857 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

