Cwm LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 10.17% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $51,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 599,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,962 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 554,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,624,000 after purchasing an additional 160,379 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 456,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $15,714,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120,641 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

