Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,777 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $58,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,617 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 508.5% during the first quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 317,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLQM opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

