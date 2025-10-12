Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 17306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Salazar Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$38.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

