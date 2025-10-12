TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $107.29 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.08.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

