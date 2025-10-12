Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 4,704 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF $SCHY

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.