Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisory Team LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,130,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.96. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $127.76. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.