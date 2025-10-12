Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,002,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,347.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,771,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,509 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,506.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,226,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $44,181,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 437,088 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.