Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,386 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $250.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

