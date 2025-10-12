OFI Invest Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $42,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,404,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,920,000 after buying an additional 315,290 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,772.6% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 549,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 519,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,601 shares of company stock worth $14,421,512. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

