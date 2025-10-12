Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $894,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 0.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $67.15.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

