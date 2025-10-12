Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 636,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,993.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 196,623 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 365,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,162 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

