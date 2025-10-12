Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New $873,000 Investment in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF $DFCA

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 97,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCA opened at $49.97 on Friday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

