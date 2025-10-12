Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust $BKN

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKN opened at $11.33 on Friday. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $13.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

