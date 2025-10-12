Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,230 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

