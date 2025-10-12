Wealth Advisory Team LLC Buys Shares of 23,810 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Wealth Advisory Team LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Wealth Advisory Team LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. SFM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 97,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $99.18.
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
