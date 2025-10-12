Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust $BNY

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 111,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

