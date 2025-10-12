Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,834 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $37,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $97,935,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 692,065 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after acquiring an additional 627,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,609,000 after acquiring an additional 596,359 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK opened at $95.23 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.26.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

