Analysts Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Target Price at $139.80

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on XPO from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of XPO by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of XPO opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.95. XPO has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.