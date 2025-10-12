3,100 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Acquired by Board of the Pension Protection Fund

Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the airline’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE LUV opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

