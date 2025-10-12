Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 385.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $225.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total transaction of $2,437,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,148,157.78. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

